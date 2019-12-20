US Equestrian Announces Updated Selection Structure for 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the list of athletes who have been named to participate in an assessment of their skills prior to the 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Program selection. The USEF Eventing 25 Program offers athletes 25 years of age and under access to coaching and instruction, high intensity training sessions, and continued mentorship to further support the development of the Eventing High Performance Pathway and Program.

The Eventing Performance Advisory Team (PAT) received and reviewed 55 applications for consideration for the 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Program. Thirty-three of the applicants will be invited to participate in USEF Eventing 25 Program Assessment Sessions with USEF Developing and Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law prior to the final program selection. It is anticipated that four assessment sessions will be held in January: two sessions in Ocala, Fla., one session in Aiken, S.C., and one session in California.

Participating athletes have achieved an MER at a CCI3*-L or have been talent spotted into the assessment sessions. Members of the PAT will be present at each session to further evaluate athletes and combinations alongside Law. Following the conclusion of the assessment sessions, the PAT will narrow the list of participating athletes, and a smaller group of identified athletes will be named to the 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Program.

“We received a strong pool of applications for the 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Program that identified an exciting group of athletes. We decided to do a slightly different selection for 2020 in that we’re going to look at a greater number of athletes at two-day assessment sessions in January,” explained Law. “This will give us the opportunity to evaluate the athletes in person prior to making the final selection. The 2020 program will focus on mentoring and helping these athletes go forward and progress up the pathway to achieve their ambitions of riding for the United States.”

The following athletes have been selected to participate in the USEF Eventing 25 Program Assessment Sessions:

Arielle Aharoni (Bedminster, N.J.)

Fylicia Barr (West Grove, Pa.)

Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.)

Amanda Beale Clement (Phoenixville, Pa.)

Mia Braundel (Clayton, N.C.)

Jenny Caras (Cartersville, Ga.)

Sophie Click (Fall City, Wash.)

Charlotte Collier (Winchester, Va.)

Hallie Coon (Ocala, Fla.)

Kalli Core (Orange, Texas)

Zoe Crawford (Reddick, Fla.)

Cornelia Dorr (Manchester by the Sea, Mass.)

Mia Farley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Savannah Fulton (Finskburg, Md.)

Alexa Gartenberg (Gladwyne, Penn.)

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.)

Mallory Hogan (Belvedere, Calif.)

Sophie Hulme (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Ryan Keefe (Sandy Spring, Md.)

William Kidwell* (Roswell, Ga.)

Emma Lomangino (Millbrook, N.Y.)

Ashlynn Meuchel (Anthony, Fla.)

Heather Morris (Lewisville, Texas)

Abigail Niles (Sherborn, Mass.)

Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas)

Danielle Poulsen (Elkton, Md.)

Gabrielle Ruane (Ocala, Fla.)

Kaylawna Smith-Cook (Murrieta, Calif.)

Sydney Solomon (Dayton, Md.)

Francesca Spoltore (Columbia, Tenn.)

Megan Sykes (Midland, Texas)

Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.)

*Talent Spotted into the assessment sessions for having not met the CCI3*-L requirement.

For more information on the USEF Eventing 25 Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Programs and Program Support, at [email protected]. To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Jenni Autry, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].

Follow US Equestrian

Keep up with U.S. Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOC, and USEF sponsors and members.