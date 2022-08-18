US Equestrian Announces Updated Member Lists for Dressage Pathway Programs

Lexington, Ky. - The USEF Dressage Program Pathway seeks to deliver sustainable success and is focused on team podium finishes at Championships. The Emerging programs serve as the foundation of the Pathway, followed by the Development program and, ultimately, the Pre-Elite/Elite program.



USEF Dressage Program member lists have been updated. To view each program membership list, please visit the USEF Dressage Program Pathway page.



Membership is reviewed twice annually, and combinations may be added on a rolling basis based upon the criteria specific to each program. It is anticipated that new members will be added this Fall following the conclusion of the summer competitions; including the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions scheduled for next week.



If you have any questions, please contact the USEF Dressage department at [email protected].



