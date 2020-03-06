US Equestrian Announces Sponsor Partnership with GumBits as Official Training Treat

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new sponsor partnership, designating GumBits as the Official Training Treat of US Equestrian and an Official Supplier and Sponsor of US Equestrian.

GumBits are made of FDA-approved, competition-legal ingredients including sugar, wheat flour, and beeswax. When given as a treat before a ride or training session, GumBits help to promote chewing and salivation in horses and ponies. Initially made popular in the dressage community, the use of GumBits has quickly expanded into other disciplines and breeds and is used prominently as a helpful training aid.

“We’re pleased to have GumBits on board as an Official Sponsor and Supplier for US Equestrian,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “Many of our members and top-level athletes are already enjoying the benefits of the GumBits product as part of their training routines. We appreciate GumBits continued support of US Equestrian and look forward to introducing this innovative product to our membership.”

The all-natural product allows exhibitors and riders to feel comfortable and safe using the products, while GumBits have also been shown to relieve dry mouth and teeth grinding in horses competing and training in an array of disciplines.

“I started GumBits in 2005 and have been developing and manufacturing them ever since,” said Shereen Fuqua, Principal of Gambit Atlanta, Inc. “We immediately received positive feedback and testimonials as to how well the product works. I know we are catching on with almost all horse disciplines and I love being able to help people achieve their goals and dreams. There is no better feeling!”

GumBits can be purchased directly through Dover Saddlery, an Official MemberPerk Partner of US Equestrian.

To learn more about GumBits, click here.

About GumBits

GumBits' all-natural, bite-sized pieces are the perfect blend of treat and training tool. Intended for use with or without a bridle, GumBits naturally promote chewing activity, encourage submission, activate salivation, and eliminate teeth grinding.

Dubbed "chewing gum for horses,” GumBits are currently used by a selection of the world's top Olympic and international competitors and are 100% FEI legal. GumBits are composed of an all-natural combination of sugar and beeswax. Their taste and texture encourage soft chewing, salivation, and a better connection with the bit. Tense, grinding, or dry-mouthed horses in particular benefit from the addition of GumBits to their training program.

GumBits' steadily growing fan base includes riders from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as some of the top international competitors in dressage, eventing, jumping, hunters, ponies, vaulting, the Quarter Horse and Arabian horse breeds, and combined driving.

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.