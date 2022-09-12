US Equestrian Announces a Renewed Partnership with Custom Show Coat Designer Charles Ancona

Lexington Ky. – US Equestrian is excited to announce a renewed partnership with Charles Ancona, the Official Show Coat Designer and Supplier of U.S. Equestrian Teams. Charles will continue to provide custom designed tailcoats and show coats to the U.S. Equestrian Teams competing in FEI Nations Cups, the Olympics and Paralympics, and FEI World Championships.

“Charles Ancona’s excellence in design and craftsmanship is world-renowned, and US Equestrian is proud to have a continued collaboration with Charles Ancona that will provide custom show coats and tailcoats for the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team, The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team, Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team, and Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “With Charles Ancona by our side, the teams will be equipped with the best of the best as they represent the United States at the highest level of competition across the world.”

“I’ve been working with the U.S. Equestrian Teams since 2018 and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience to create the team coats for the World Championships, Olympics, Paralympics, and other major championships,” said Charles Ancona. “As we look ahead to the future, I look forward to continuing to outfit the U.S. Equestrian Teams with custom-designed and quality-crafted show coats.”

About Charles Ancona

Charles Ancona is a U.S. based designer and manufacturer of apparel in New York City, specializing in performance stretch fabrics and custom design and fit. Charles Ancona is known for his innovative designs and creative features unique to the equestrian world.

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.