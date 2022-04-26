US Equestrian Announces Partnership with Attwood Equestrian Surfaces

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with Attwood Equestrian Surfaces, the Official Footing and Arena Company of US Equestrian. For more than 25 years, Attwood has provided premium arena solutions for all equestrian disciplines, offering products and services including:

site preparation

drainage solutions

base installation

arena mats

kick boards

fence installation

additive incorporation

maintenance recommendations

solutions for problematic arenas

“Through our partnership with US Equestrian, we hope to share our wealth of knowledge with the equestrian community and offer greater access to our products and services,” said Nick Atwood, founder of Attwood Equestrian Surfaces.

To that end, US Equestrian members will receive a discount on Attwood products through an exclusive MemberPerk. Additionally, managers of USEF-licensed competitions can take advantage of special pricing through an exclusive ManagerPerk.

“We’re so pleased to launch this new partnership with Attwood Equestrian Surfaces and to bring their quality products and services to our members and competition managers,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “Attwood Equestrian Surfaces shares our commitment to safe and comfortable conditions for horses and riders, and we’re excited about the future of our partnership with them.”

About Attwood Equestrian Surfaces

Founded by Nick Attwood in the early 1990s out of a specific need for a safer and more innovative horse racing surface, Nick’s scientific background enabled him to develop the first ever dust-free, water-free footing. Over the years, Attwood Equestrian Surfaces has grown into a full-service company offering high performance footing, drainage and base construction, and equestrian arena solutions. Learn more at www.equestriansurfaces.com.