US Equestrian Announces Participants for the 2024 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week Presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who have been selected to participate in the 2024 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW) presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center. The clinic will take place January 3-7 at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla.

The following participants are listed in alphabetical order:

Taylor Allen (Niwot, Colo.)

(Niwot, Colo.) Korey Denny (Williston, Fla.)

(Williston, Fla.) Leah Drew (Lincoln, Mass.)

(Lincoln, Mass.) Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.)

(Atlanta, Ga.) Alexandra Garvey (Dallas, Texas)

(Dallas, Texas) Maryn Geck (West Linn, Ore.)

(West Linn, Ore.) Emily Hewitt (Atlanta, Ga.)

(Atlanta, Ga.) Campbell Jones (Saline, Mich.)

(Saline, Mich.) Franki Kesner (Hampton, N.J.)

(Hampton, N.J.) Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

(Palmyra, Neb.) Mary Chapman Martin (Opelika, Ala.)

(Opelika, Ala.) Bennett McWhorter (Baton Rouge, La.)

(Baton Rouge, La.) Jenaya Olsen (Naples, Fla.)

(Naples, Fla.) Lizzie Oshman (Menlo Park, Calif.)

(Menlo Park, Calif.) Mary Claire Piller (Oakdale, Tenn.)

(Oakdale, Tenn.) Marin Roth (Bloomington, Ill.)

(Bloomington, Ill.) Emma Claire Stephens (Loxahatchee, Fla.)

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) Madison Sumner (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Autumn Vavrick (Oxford, Mich.)

(Oxford, Mich.) Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.)

The purpose of the annual RDHCW is to develop the next generation of U.S. Dressage Team talent. Participants will receive instruction from industry professionals on topics related to riding, competing, and horse care. This year’s clinicians for the ridden sessions of the RDHCW are Ali Brock, Katherine Bateson-Chandler, Katie Duerrhammer, and Sarah Tubman.

Automatic invitations to the RDHCW are sent to the following individuals, with the remaining clinic spaces open to wildcard applicants.

Champions and reserve champions from the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship, USEF Children Dressage National Championship, Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship, and USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals

Top three overall winners from the Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Highest-placed U.S. individual and freestyle medalists from the FEI North American Youth Championships in the Young Rider and Junior divisions

US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the live stream of the RDHCW riding sessions on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV thanks to support from Zen Elite Equestrian Center. Not a member? Create your free fan account now.

Read more: Words of Wisdom from the 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Week presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Dressage through USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.