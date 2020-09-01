US Equestrian Announces New Partnership with Horse & Country

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new marketing, production, and distribution partnership with Horse & Country (H&C), the leading international equestrian sports network. US Equestrian members will benefit from this partnership with new perks, including:

Discounted annual subscription to H&C’s streaming service, H&C+

Exclusive first views of H&C premium content

Additional coverage of major US Equestrian events on H&C+

US Equestrian fan and competing members will still have free access to USEFNetwork live and on demand content. H&C will provide additional reach for US Equestrian events while offering a premium viewership experience with an exclusive 15% discount on H&C+ annual membership for US Equestrian members.

H&C+ programming is available to subscribers at horseandcountry.tv, on H&C’s proprietary Android and IOS apps, and through third-party services including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with US Equestrian,” said Heather Killen, CEO of H&C. “We look forward to introducing H&C’s rich mix of national and international sport, training and learning programs, and entertainment and documentary shows for equestrians to the US Equestrian membership, while bringing a new range of disciplines, events, and talent to our subscribers.”

“Through our new partnership with H&C, our members will have expanded access to professional equestrian sport coverage along with educational and entertaining content,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We know our members will be eager to take advantage of this new perk, and we look forward to working with H&C to spread the joy of horses to new audiences here in the U.S. and abroad.”

Over the coming months, H&C+ members can look forward to live coverage of the Pennsylvania National Horse Show (Dover Saddlery/USEF Medal Finals and Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships), the British Dressage Young Horse Championships, Monty Roberts’ Special Training, Les 5 Etoiles de Pau, and the National Western Stock Show, among many other premium events.

About Horse & Country

H&C is the leading international equestrian sports network. Based in London, H&C is available worldwide via connected TV, mobile and web subscriptions, including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV; on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Germany, and Austria; as well as on pay-TV platforms in several of these key equestrian markets. H&C’s integrated, multi-platform offering is unique in giving subscribers 24/7, year-round premium equestrian content. www.horseandcountry.tv