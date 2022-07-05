US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for Knokke Hippique CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Knokke Hippique CSIO5* this week hosted in Knokke-Heist, Belgium. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland, and is the final observation event for short-listed combinations prior to team selection for the 2022 FEI Jumping World Championships later this summer in Herning, Denmark.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at Knokke Hippique CSIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order.



Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Michael Hughes (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)

Laura Kraut (Wellington, Fla.)

Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas)

Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.)



Competition will begin on tomorrow, July 7, and continue through Sunday, July 10, with the highlight class, the €200,000 Zoute Plage Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*, starting at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2 on Friday, July 8. For more information, please visit www.stephexevents.com.



Schedule

Results

Watch



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.