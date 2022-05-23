US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, from July 1-2, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello.



“It is important for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team to participate in such prestigious events as Aachen,” said Costello. “This event provides a great opportunity for our program to compete on the world stage. Thank you to the athletes, owners, and sponsors for your commitment to representing the U.S. at this Nations Cup.”



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off the Record Syndicate

Chin Tonic HS, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC, will be Coleman’s direct reserve horse.

Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) and Carlevo, a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien

Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

Meghan O’Donoghue (Round Hill, Va.) and Palm Crescent, a 2006 Thoroughbred gelding owned by Meghan O’Donoghue and William Duhring



Competition will begin on Friday, July 1, with the dressage and jumping phases, followed by the cross-country phase on Saturday, July 2.

For more information on the event, click here.



Schedule



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.