US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ The Netherlands CCIO4*-L

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ The Netherlands CCIO4*-L at the Military Boekelo Enschede in Enschede, Netherlands from October 7-10, 2021. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Erik Duvander.

"I am looking forward to taking this team to Boekelo, as any of these combinations can be ready for the FEI Eventing World Championship in 2022, Pan American Games in 2023 or Olympic Games in 2024," said Duvander. "Part of their development is to have team experiences. This is an area where we are behind as a country in comparison to other competitive nations."

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ The Netherlands CCIO4*-L and are listed in alphabetical order.

Jennie Brannigan (West Grove, Pa.) and FE Lifestyle , an 11-year-old Warmblood gelding owned by Nina Gardner and Tim Gardner

(West Grove, Pa.) and , an 11-year-old Warmblood gelding owned by Nina Gardner and Tim Gardner Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire , an 11-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

(Bossier City, La.) and , an 11-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens Matt Flynn (Ocala, Fla.) and Wizzerd , a 12-year-old KPWN gelding owned by A. Patrick Flynn, Kathleen Flynn, and Merry Go Round Farm

(Ocala, Fla.) and , a 12-year-old KPWN gelding owned by A. Patrick Flynn, Kathleen Flynn, and Merry Go Round Farm Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Danito, a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Ruth Bley

The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in ranked order.

Jenny Caras (Cartersville, Ga.) and Trendy Fernhill , a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg

(Cartersville, Ga.) and , a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg Hallie Coon (Ocala, Fla.) and Global EX, her own 11-year-old KWPN mare

