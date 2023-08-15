US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Driving Team for the FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team at the 2023 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses. The championship will take place Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at Le Pin-au-Haras, France. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jeff Legg and US Equestrian Director of Driving Anna Brooks Thomas.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Jacob Arnold (Stamping Ground, Ky.) with Kenji V, Kenzo, Fabian, Maestro H, Neapolitano Nimrod, Mister Bono Van ‘T Hooge, Fernando, and Dani

(Stamping Ground, Ky.) with and Kathrin Dancer (Woodside, Calif.) with Itens, Isaac, Kontessa, Kay, Aba Sam, and Isabella Teusje

(Woodside, Calif.) with and Scott Dancer (Woodside, Calif.) with Ivilandro, Isabella Tusje C, Cor Theodoor, Basco M, Kontessa, Issac, and Intens

(Woodside, Calif.) with and Alternate: Vernon Helmuth (Lodi, Calif.) with Ebony VDK, Fernando, and Quirabell

Click here for more information on the FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.