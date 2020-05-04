US Equestrian Announces First Webinar in Series: Planning for a Safe Return to Competition

Learn how USEF is planning to facilitate a safe return to competition following the COVID-19 suspension. This is a good opportunity for trainers, exhibitors and competition managers to understand how to work together to create the safest possible environment for everyone, as we look ahead to restarting 2020 competitions as early as June 1 with a phased regional approach in line with local and state government restrictions. USEF Guidelines for Competitions will be shared during the webinar. These guidelines have been developed by Dr. Mark Hart, USEF’s Team Physician and Chair of the Fédération Équestre Internationale Medical Committee, with input from competition management. Panelists will include USEF CEO Bill Moroney, Dr. Mark Hart, USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating, ESP President Michael Stone, and trainer John Madden.

Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Key Topics/Agenda:

Overview of Approach to Reopening (Bill Moroney)

Competition Protocols and Recommended Best Practices (Sonja Keating and Bill Moroney)

Health and Safety (Dr. Mark Hart)

A Competition Manager's Perspective – How do you plan to navigate/manage start-up? (Michael Stone)

How will this impact trainers? (John Madden)

This webinar event is open to USEF members, with 1000 spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The virtual webinar will be held via Zoom. We encourage participants to submit questions in advance when registering. There will be a Q & A session following the presentation.

The recorded event will be posted on the USEF Network at the conclusion of the session.