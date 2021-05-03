US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ France CDIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the athlete/horse combinations that will compete as part of The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at the FEI Dressage Nations CupTM France CDIO5* in Compiègne. The competition will take place during the Internationaux de Dressage de Compiègne, May 27-30, 2021. George Williams will serve as Chef d’Equipe.

The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup France CDIO5*:

Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and her own FRH Davinia La Douce , a 2007 Hanoverian mare

(San Diego, Calif.) and her own , a 2007 Hanoverian mare Katie Johnson (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett , a 2008 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) and , a 2008 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie Guenter Seidel (Cardiff, Calif.) and Equirelle, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood mare owned by Leatherdale Farms

Competition Information

Team competition in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup France CDIO5* will begin with the FEI Grand Prix on May 29, followed by the FEI Grand Prix Special and FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on May 30. For more information, visit the event’s official website at compiegne-equestre.com/en/.

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.