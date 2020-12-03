US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with RIDE TV for 2021

Lexington, Ky. - RIDE TV, a 24-hour television network dedicated to equestrian sports, culture, and lifestyle, will continue as an Official Media Partner of US Equestrian in 2021. RIDE TV brings viewers original programming and equestrian sports coverage via cable and satellite, as well as through its online streaming and on-demand video channel, RIDE TV GO.

“RIDE TV is so excited to be renewing our wonderful partnership with USEF,” says Amanda Devan, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for RIDE TV. “USEF is one of the most influential and incredible organizations in the equestrian world, and we are honored to align our brands to create a more universal home for everyone who loves horses.”

US Equestrian members receive a 25% discount on a subscription to RIDE TV GO, which is available on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, on Android and IOS mobile devices, and online at ridetvgo.com. RIDE TV GO brings subscribers unlimited streaming and on-demand viewing of original content and event coverage from across equestrian disciplines, including the Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM - North American League, Event Rider Masters, and more.

“We’re proud to partner with RIDE TV to continue to bring the joy of horses and equestrian sports to viewers across the country on numerous platforms,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We invite our members to take advantage of RIDE TV’s MemberPerks discount to subscribe to RIDE TV GO and stay connected to the equestrian world any time and from anywhere.”

About RIDE TV

RIDE TV is 24-hour, high-definition television network dedicated to showcasing equestrian sports, culture, and lifestyle. RIDE TV delivers high-quality programming to audiences across the nation. From live sports and documentaries to reality series and specials, RIDE TV is the premiere destination for equestrian content. RIDE TV can be seen on Dish Network channel 248, on Comcast/Xfinity X1, and on other distributors across the United States and Canada. For a current list of RIDE TV distributors, visit RIDETV.com/Watch.