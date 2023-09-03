US Equestrian Announces Athletes for the 2023 FEI Driving World Championship for Combined Ponies

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team for the FEI Driving World Championship for Combined Ponies. This championship will take place August 30-September 3, 2023, in Oirschot, Netherlands.

Single:

Amy Cross (Chestertown, Md.) and Eulenhof Spencer , a 2010 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Wendy O’Brien

(Chestertown, Md.) and , a 2010 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Wendy O’Brien Hilary Mroz-Blythe (Leverett, Mass.) and Bijou, her own 2006 pony cross mare

Alternate: Anna Koopman (Middleburg, Va.) and Chandler Creek Eclipse, her own 2010 Morgan gelding.

Pair:

Katie Whaley (Paris, Ky.) and Tommy , her own 2003 Welsh cross gelding Timmy , her own 2015 Welsh Pony gelding Tanner , her own 2006 Welsh cross gelding Clanfair Sunglow, a 2012 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Gail Riley

(Paris, Ky.) and

Four-in-Hand:

Mary Phelps (Micanopy, Fla.) and Tony da Pony , her own 2013 Shetland/Welsh Pony gelding Al Capony, her own 2010 American Shetland Pony gelding Bugsy Malony , her own 2007 American Shetland Pony gelding Vechtzicht’s Hopeful , a 2003 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Bert Van Den Bosch Vechtzicht Classic Rockstar , a 2010 Welsh Pony stallion owned by Team Bax BVBA Pendolwyn Silver Rosa , a 2005 Welsh Pony mare owned by Y.C. Chardon Nova Stables Quirino , a 2011 gelding owned by Anouk De Haas Ulbargens Jordan , a 2010 Welsh Pony owned by Rene Limpens Cwmmeudwy Addewid , a 2017 Welsh Mountain Pony stallion owned by Rene Limpens Vierhoek’s Macho , a 2014 Welsh Pony stallion owned by Team Bax BVBA

(Micanopy, Fla.) and

The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jennifer Matheson (Aiken, S.C.) and US Equestrian Director of Driving, Anna Brooks Thomas.

