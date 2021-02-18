US Equestrian Announces Amateur Task Force Members

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce the members of its newly populated Amateur Task Force for 2021. These respected members of the equestrian community, most of whom are amateurs themselves, bring diverse equestrian experience across multiple breeds and disciplines within our sport. The task force includes Judy Werner (Chair), Penelope Ayers, Lisa Blackstone, José Colón, Caitlin Creel, C.A. Tony Lee III, and Christy Parker. USEF Chief Marketing and Content Officer Vicki Lowell and Director of Regulations Emily Pratt will serve as advisors to the task force.

The purpose of the USEF Amateur Task Force is to review the existing rules defining USEF amateur status for participants in USEF-licensed competitions to ensure that the definition is relevant to our current environment and that the rules meet the needs of our members, the organization, and the sport.

“As the world changes, we need to make certain that the USEF definition of amateur status remains relevant in regard to those changes and their effect on our sport,” said USEF President Tom O’Mara. The task force will begin by reviewing current rules and member feedback already received, and will engage with USEF members to gain more insight into the needs of our sport. As a result of their work, the task force will make recommendations to USEF leadership, including any proposed amendments to the rules consistent with their purpose.

The task force welcomes member feedback and greatly appreciates receiving your thoughts, comments and suggestions, including the reasoning behind your recommendations. Please submit your input through the Member Feedback Resources webpage or send an email to [email protected].