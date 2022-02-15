US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for CHI Doha

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CHI Doha in Doha, Qatar from February 24-26, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following combinations will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O'Riley

Cynthia Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) and West Side, a 19-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Select Equine International

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Supreme, a six-year-old Westphalian stallion owned by Kate Shoemaker

Competition Information

Competition will begin on Thursday, February 24, with FEI Team competition for Grades I-V, with FEI Individual competition for Grades I-V on Friday, February 25, and conclude with FEI Freestyles on Saturday, February 26. For more information, click here.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.