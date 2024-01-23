US Equestrian Announces 2023 Combined Driving Annual Award Winners

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian congratulates the winners of the 2023 Combined Driving Annual Awards. These awards recognize the top U25 driving athletes from the 2023 calendar year as well as a volunteer who has been nominated for their exemplary service to US Equestrian driving competitions.

Sarah Batstone-Roberts and Winston. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

U25 Driver of the Year – Preliminary: Sarah Batstone-Roberts

Sarah Batstone-Roberts made her USEF combined driving competitive debut in 2023, her first year of eligibility at the age of 13. She competed with her own pony Winston, earning successful completions in at Grand Oaks CDE and Spring Fling CDE.

Ryley Miller and Sunrise's Commander. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

U25 Driver of the Year – Intermediate: Rylee Miller

Ryley Miller (Elverson, Pa.) had a busy 2023 season competing in the Intermediate Single Horse division with Sunrise’s Commander, a 2007 Dutch Harness Horse gelding owned by Mary Baldwin. Their year was highlighted by a win in the USEF Combined Driving National Championship – Intermediate Single Horse in September at the Tryon Fall CDE in North Carolina.

Volunteer of the Year: Geir Kanstad

Geir Kanstad was named 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition for his dedication to the Florida Horse Park on behalf of the local driving community. A former driving competitor, Kanstad now gives back to the sport by working to maintain the driving arenas and trails as well as fundraising to improve obstacles at the park.

