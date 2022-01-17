US Equestrian Announces 2022-2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship East and West Venue Locations

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the new host locations for the 2022-2024 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships on both the East and West coasts.



Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East: June 28-July 2, 2022 – Traverse City Horse Shows - Williamsburg, Mich.



Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West: July 24-27, 2022 – Blenheim EquiSports - San Juan Capistrano, Calif.



A Task Force appointed by US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara was formed with the purpose of reviewing the championship bid applications and providing a recommendation for host sites for the prestigious championship for the 2022-2024 competition years on both coasts. The task force reviewed submitted bid applications and selected each preferred host venue for the bicoastal championship for the next three years.



US Equestrian will share additional details on entry deadlines and submissions in the coming weeks. The competition dates for the 2022 USHJA Gladstone Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry are still pending, and once approved, will be sent in a separate communication by the USHJA.



For more information or questions about the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships, contact Kelsey Shanley, National Breeds and Disciplines Program Manager, at [email protected].