US Equestrian Announces 2021 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian invites dressage riders to apply for the wildcard spots at the 2021 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW). The annual program is planned to take place at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., in January 2021, with exact dates to be announced soon.

The purpose of the RDHCW is to identify and develop the next generation of U.S. Dressage Team talent. Throughout the week, participants receive expert instruction on a variety of horsemanship topics in addition to intensive training sessions with top professional trainers.

The following athletes have received automatic invitations to participate in this year’s RDHCW:

Champion from the 2020 Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division)

Champion from the 2020 Seat Medal Finals (13 and Under division)

Top 6 overall winners from the 2020 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Top 6 overall winners from the 2020 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2020 USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2020 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Up to four wildcard spots are available. The application is available here and the deadline for applications is October 29, 2020.

The RDHCW will be reviewed regularly in order to ensure it complies with current USEF and local COVID Guidelines. The RDHCW is subject to available funding

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

Keep up with U.S. Dressage through USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Twitter.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.