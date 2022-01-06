Updates to 2022 USEF Dressage Tests for Eventing

Lexington, Ky. - During the presentation of the 2022 USEF Eventing Dressage Tests at the USEA Annual Meeting & Convention, changes were discussed to help further clarify the movement requirements in the tests. Marilyn Payne, chair of the Test Writing Task Force, worked with the USEF to clarify the language used within the movements, without substantive changes to the movements themselves.



The updated tests are published on the USEA Website here. Organizers who purchased the digital judge's copies from ShopUSEA will receive the updated versions free of charge.



The following tests have been updated for the 2022 competition season.



Beginner Novice Test A

Beginner Novice Test B

Novice Test A

Novice Test B

Novice Three-Day Test

Training Test B

Modified Test B

Modified Test C

Modified Three-Day Test

Preliminary Test B

Preliminary Test C

Preliminary Three-Day Test

Intermediate Test C



For additional details, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Programs, at [email protected].