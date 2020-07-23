Search
Update on Media Attendance at 2020 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Collecting Gaits Farm

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jul 23, 2020, 9:16 AM EST

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm will take place August 3-9, 2020, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky. The 2020 event will feature the USEF Hunter Pony Championships, Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals, and USEF Pony Jumper Championships.

Due to current Kentucky COVID guidelines, outside media and photographers are not permitted to attend horse shows. The communications teams of US Equestrian and Kentucky Horse Shows, LLC will be providing quality coverage of the 2020 event with a daily newsletter, as well as results, audio clips, and photos of winners, which will be available via ShareFile to outside media restricted from attending the event. Please reference notes in the folders to access photo credit information. Contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] to receive access to the ShareFile folder or for any further questions.

View the prize list and find out more event information at www.ponyfinals.org.

 