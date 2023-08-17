Traverse City Horse Shows Announced as Host Site of 2024, 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Traverse City Horse Shows at Flintfields Horse Park in Traverse City, Mich., has been selected as the host venue for the 2024 and 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for the disciplines of dressage and jumping. Next year’s competition is scheduled to run from July 30-August 4, 2024.

The selection adds to a successful three-year run for Traverse City as the host site for the NAYC and a near decade-long growth plan that has seen Flintfields Horse Park develop into one of the top venues for horse sport in North America. Traverse City Horse Shows continues to make significant investment in strategic improvements to Flintfields Horse Park, which over the last eight years has already seen new competition and schooling rings, new footing, permanent pavilions for viewing, and FEI stabling area improvements.

©US Equestrian

NAYC offers an opportunity for rising talent to experience both a team and individual championship environment while representing their country in international competition. The competition format, which emulates that of senior championship competition, is essential in the continued development of athletes, while ensuring future success for US Equestrian’s Olympic programs. Athlete applications for NAYC will open mid-January 2024.

“NAYC is a hugely important piece of our mission toward the continued development and growth of the talented youth equestrian athletes in this country,” US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney said. “It is an essential competition in building our pathway programs. The experience our younger generations of athletes gain at NAYC enables them to excel in the next levels of our sport. This championship continuing to be hosted in the United States, and at a premier venue like Traverse City Horse Shows, is great news for our sport in this country and North America.”

Traverse City Horse Shows will host NAYC on Week 5 of The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival (GLEF)—their six-week summer series. GLEF features multiple weeks of international jumping competition, offering participating jumping athletes the opportunity to compete for consecutive weeks at the venue.

"Hosting NAYC is not just an event for Traverse City Horse Shows; it's a commitment to the future of equestrian sport,” Matthew Morrissey of Morrissey Management Group said. “We're dedicated to ensuring that each athlete experiences a world-class competition that propels them closer to their goals in horse sport."

Traverse City Horse Shows has established itself as a popular summer competition destination, now hosting multiple weeks of FEI-sanctioned jumping competitions. Traverse City has quickly become a premier venue in the U.S. for equestrian sport. Located two hours north of Grand Rapids, Mich., the city is recognized as one of the best small-town destinations by Tripadvisor and offers an array of summer activities and entertainment. The entire region is an ideal summer location surrounded by great restaurants, outdoor activities, and Lake Michigan beaches.

For more information on the FEI North American Youth Championships, click here.