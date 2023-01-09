The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grants Help Athletes Reach Les 5 Étoiles de Pau CCI5*-L

Boyd Martin and Fedarman B

(Libby Law Photography)

Lexington, Ky. – The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grants benefited two athletes in their travels to compete in Les 5 Étoiles de Pau CCI5*-L in Pau, France, from October 26-29, 2023. The grants were established for eventing athletes who are targeting the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. US Equestrian awarded the two horse flight transportation grants, with a value up to $20,000 each, to Boyd Martin with Fedarman B and Phillip Dutton with Z as they traveled to Pau, France.

Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B had a solid eighth-place finish in the Les 5 Étoiles de Pau CCI5*-L. Martin moved Fedarman B up to the CCI5*-L level earlier this year, and the 2010 KWPN gelding (Eurocommerce Washington x Paulien B) owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate gained valuable experience by competing at Pau.

“I’m very, very grateful for The Dutta Corp. grant that helped get ‘Bruno’ to Pau,” said Martin. “It was a huge event and a very important opportunity to develop toward hopefully becoming one of the top combinations in the world. I’m truly grateful and appreciative for allowing this dream to come true.”

Phillip Dutton and Z

(Libby Law Photography)

Fellow grant recipients Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z, a 2008 Zangersheide gelding (Asca Z x Bellabouche) owned by Thomas Tierney, Suzanne Lacy, Caroline Moran, Ann Jones, Evie Dutton, Patricia Vos, and David Vos, are a seasoned combination whose resume includes representing the U.S. at the Tryon 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Dutton noted that attending events, such as Pau, allow U.S. combinations to remain competitive on the world stage.

“Event riders are truly indebted to The Dutta Corporation for their support in helping to get U.S. riders and horses to compete in Europe,” said Dutton. “This help is so beneficial and important in allowing us to compete against the best in the world, which is so crucial for the U.S. to be competitive.”

About The Dutta Corp.

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and The Dutta Corp. team has put the horse first and foremost. With state-of-the-art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Equestrian Games™, FEI World Cup™ Finals, and is the Official Equine Air Transport of US Equestrian. We Give Horses Wings™