The Dutta Corp Will Be the Title Sponsor of Tryon International Three-Day Event; Returns as Title Sponsor of the USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that The Dutta Corp will return as the title sponsor of the USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship and will launch a title sponsorship of its host event, the Tryon International Three-Day Event, for 2021 and 2022.

The 2021 Dutta Corp/USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship is set to take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina November 10-14. The Dutta Corp was the title sponsor for this championship in 2019, and as with past years, the top finishing U.S. rider in the CCI4*-L will be awarded a flight valued at $20,000.

The four-star national championship will take place at The Dutta Corp Tryon International Three-Day Event, with The Dutta Corp launching its title sponsorship of the event in 2021. In addition to the four-star national championship, the event will also host divisions for CCI3*-L, CCI2*-L, CCI1*-L, and CCI4*-S, as well as the Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge East Coast Final.

“The Dutta Corp is delighted to support the Tryon International Three-Day Event,” said Tim Dutta, President of The Dutta Corp. “With its world-class facilities, Mark Philips-designed cross-country course, and all the top amenities for horse and rider, it is a natural fit for our company ‘Where horses come first,’ We believe this to be an influential championship, giving us the momentum to prepare the top horses toward the FEI World Championship in 2022 and the Pan Am Games the year after.”

Learn more about The Dutta Corp Tryon International Three-Day Event at tryon.com/eventing.

About The Dutta Corp

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and the Dutta team have put the horse first and foremost. With state of the art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Equestrian Games and FEI World Cup Finals. We Give Horses Wings™.