The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Aims for Podium After First Day of FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO5* Competition at CHIO Aachen

Aachen, Germany – The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team completed their first day of team competition at CHIO Aachen, with all four combinations contesting the FEI Grand Prix test in Deutsche Bank Stadium in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd. The team combinations will return on Saturday, July 2, for the FEI Grand Prix Special to determine team medals, with the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDIO5* scheduled for Sunday, July 3, at 10 a.m. GMT+2.

Steffen Peters & Suppenkasper

As the lead combination for the team, Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett started strong receiving a 71.456 percent from the panel. This is the first appearance for Duerrhammer and Quartett at CHIO Aachen and the pair delivered a solid test to get the team’s day started on a positive foot. Quartett, a 2007 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie, continues to rise to the occasion for Duerrhammer and has solidified himself as a strong and confident mount in her growing string of rides.



Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) rode Indeed to the second test of the day for the team, with the pair earning a 64.348 percent. Indeed, a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian, is a relatively new ride still for Ebeling, with the pair only debuting their partnership earlier this year year, as she was previously ridden by Ebeling’s father, Jan.



The most senior partnership on the team is that of Charlotte Jorst (Reno, N.V.) and Kastel’s Nintendo. The pair have been competing at the FEI level together since 2014, having completed nearly 154 CDI classes together during their career. The duo received a 71.565 percent, the second highest score of the team results.



Anchoring the team and bringing in the final score of the day for the U.S., Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) guided Suppenkasper to a team-high score of 75.261 percent. The duo produced strong canter work and received high marks for their changes and zig zag. Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki, looked strong in their European debut this year ahead of their bid for team selection for the 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships in August.



