Talented Combinations Ready to Sizzle at 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – The 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is set to begin in Wayne, Ill., with a stellar field of competitors. Fourteen national championships, hosting 169 combinations, will be held from August 25-29.

Mikayla Munter and Salsa Hit (SusanJStickle.com)

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, and Six-Year-Olds

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

The week started off with all horses passing the initial veterinary inspection for the USEF Grand Prix, USEF Intermediaire I, Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup, and Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championships on Tuesday afternoon.

Competition begins Wednesday with the FEI Prix St. Georges Test for the USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship, the FEI Intermediate II Test for the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship, and the FEI Young Rider Team Test for the Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship. The veterinary inspections for the Markel/USEF Young Horse and Developing Horse, Adequan®/USEF Junior, USEF Pony Rider, and USEF Children Dressage National Championship divisions will follow in the afternoon.

