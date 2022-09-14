Solid Performances for U.S. Combinations at 2022 Longines FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses

Jennifer Hoffmann and Mani’s Endeavor (Arnd Bronkhorst/arnd.nl)

Ermelo, the Netherlands – Two combinations represented at the 2022 Longines FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses in Ermelo, The Netherlands, from September 8-11. Jennifer Hoffmann and Mani’s Endeavor and Sabine Schut-Kery and Gorgeous Latino competed in the Six-Year-Old division, with U.S. Dressage Young Horse Coach Christine Traurig serving as Chef d’Equipe.

“We went there with two horse-and-rider combinations to be competitive and really represent the United States in the way that we are known for in the international sport,” said Traurig. “We had well trained and well ridden horses, being aware of how competitive that competition is.”

Hoffmann (Carlsbad, Calif.) and Mani’s Endeavor, a 2016 Hanoverian gelding owned by Nasrin Mani, scored 8.16 in Friday’s FEI Six-Year-Old Preliminary Test. They tied for 12th place to move onto Sunday’s final.

“Mani’s Endeavor on the first day came into the arena and he definitely makes an impressive first appearance. He is big, really uphill, and had a lot of expression in the trot,” said Traurig. “[Hoffmann] had a rather nice test the first day. The test was rewarded, and she made it directly into the final.”

Sunday’s final in the main stadium had much atmosphere with the arena and crowd. Hoffmann tactfully rode Mani’s Endeavor through the noticeable atmosphere to score 7.36 in the FEI Six-Year-Old Final Test for 16th place and close out an educational experience in Ermelo.

Schut-Kery (Vista, Calif.) and Gorgeous Latino, a 2016 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Sandy Mancini, scored 8.14 in Friday’s FEI Six-Year-Old Preliminary Test for 14th place, ending up just outside the top 12 who qualified for Sunday’s final. The pair rode the same test in Saturday’s small final for Six-Year-Old Horses for a chance to qualify for the Final. Schut-Kery (Vista, Calif.) and Gorgeous Latino improved upon their score, earning 8.34, and finished in fourth place in the small final, nearly making the top three who move onto the Final.

“She did a beautiful job,” Traurig said of Schut-Kery riding Gorgeous Latino. “In the commentary from the judges, she received some wonderful comments about the ability of the horse, the way he was trained, and the way she presented the horse. She got a lot of compliments there.”

