Selection Procedures Amended for the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. - An amendment to the selection procedures for the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses was approved by the US Equestrian Board Ad Hoc. The amendment includes an earlier selection date of August 8, 2022.

The new amended selection period reflects the cancellation of Drebkau (GER) CAI3*-H1, which was the last selection trial on the FEI calendar prior to the FEI Nominated entry date for the FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses, and does not exclude any selection trial opportunities. The Driving Sport Committee reviewed and updated the selection period to adjust for this calendar change.

Selection procedures for the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses remain as originally published.

The Chefs d’Equipe, Team Vet, and Selection Committees for both World Championships have been nominated and will be announced once the Board has approved these individuals and the necessary processing has been completed.

Deadline Reminder

Deadlines for both 2022 FEI Driving World Championships (Single & Four-in-Hand Horses) include:

• Applications should be submitted by May 1, 2022.

• Late Applications will be accepted until June 15, 2022, with a $300 fee.

