Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits (Promo Code RELIEF)
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

Revisions to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Code

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Apr 7, 2020, 9:27 AM EST

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has released revisions to its SafeSport Code, effective as of April 1, 2020. You can find changes to the 2020 SafeSport Code in the Noteworthy Revisions section of the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s website. Click here to access.

As an additional resource, the U.S. Center for SafeSport has also released a podcast episode outlining the revisions to the 2020 SafeSport Code. Click here to listen.

You can find the SafeSport Code and additional resources on the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s website at www.uscenterforsafesport.org.

Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

All USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics and activities will be suspended through May 3, 2020 consistent with recommendations by the CDC.

Latest COVID-19 outbreak updates and resources are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources.