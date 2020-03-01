Revisions to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Code

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has released revisions to its SafeSport Code, effective as of April 1, 2020. You can find changes to the 2020 SafeSport Code in the Noteworthy Revisions section of the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s website. Click here to access.

As an additional resource, the U.S. Center for SafeSport has also released a podcast episode outlining the revisions to the 2020 SafeSport Code. Click here to listen.

You can find the SafeSport Code and additional resources on the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s website at www.uscenterforsafesport.org.