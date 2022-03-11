Return to Competition Declaration Forms and EHV-1 FAQ

Lexington, Ky. - USEF continues to work closely with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), competition organizers, and participants to manage the EHV-1 situation in CA and provide updates to our membership. The information provided below is based on information available to USEF at the time of distribution.

In an effort to mitigate the risk of further spread of EHV-1, all USEF Licensed competitions in CA were suspended through March 17. In line with the CDFA release issued March 3, USEF does not have any hunter/jumper competitions taking place until after March 31.

USEF has implemented a return-to-competition protocol that applies to any horse that has been on the Desert International Horse Park (DIHP) or Rancho Mureta showgrounds, or any horse that has been exposed to a horse confirmed positive for EHV-1 off competition grounds in the past 14 days. This will allow the horse to be released from the EHV-1 Ineligibility List.

The Return to Competition Declaration Forms are now available, as affected competitors begin preparing to compete again. Please complete both forms and follow the return to competition protocols:

USEF EHV-1 Return to Competition Declaration and Testing Result Form is to be submitted online along with evidence of negative test results to remove horses from the ineligibility list.

USEF Competition EHV-1 Declaration Form is available at competition grounds for all competitors to complete when they arrive at a show. This form can also be filled out in advance of arriving at the competition and submitted upon arrival.

These documents will be required under the return to competition protocol in order to get a horse’s ineligibility status lifted.



FEI Return to Competition Protocols

In order for an affected horse to return to FEI competition, the following requirements must be met:

FEI horses MUST have a negative EHV-1 PCR test to return to competition

Two negative PCR tests within 14 days, one at Day 7 and one at Day 14

OR

One negative PCR test within 21 days, at Day 21

USEF Return to (National) Competition Protocols

In order for an affected horse to return to USEF (National) competition, the following requirements must be met:

Two negative PCR tests within 14 days, one at Day 7 and one at Day 14

OR

One negative PCR test within 21 days, at Day 21

OR

28 days without a test, if the horse has been isolated for a minimum of 28 days

It is critical that everyone follow biosecurity protocols in order for this situation to improve. Please note that the USEF protocols for testing to return to competition may be more extensive than those of the CDFA.

If you have questions on the USEF protocols, please email USEF at [email protected]. For additional information, please refer to the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Equine Disease Communication Center websites.