Register for US Equestrian's DEI Community Conversation: Cultivating Inclusive Spaces for Transgender and Non-Binary Equestrians

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the next DEI Community Conversation, "Cultivating Inclusive Spaces for Transgender and Non-Binary Equestrians,” will be on Monday, June 13, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. ET via Zoom. Centered through the lens of supporting youth athletes, this conversation will explore how people can support transgender and non-binary equestrians of all ages and will provide practical tips for creating welcoming, gender-inclusive spaces.

In partnership with the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA), USEF will welcome three panelists with the personal and/or professional experience of navigating gender identity in the context of equestrian sport. They will offer perspectives to help fellow equestrians learn how to advocate for and support their transgender and non-binary friends, students, and clients. Panelists include Alexis Novak, Liam Miranda, and Kate Sharkey. The session is free to attend and open to all people. You do not need to be a USEF member to attend the live session.

Register Here

Meet the Panelists

Alexis Novak (she/they)

Former member of Sharkey Farm IEA Team; student at Western Washington University

Alexis "Lex” Novak has been an equestrian for as long as they can remember and is passionate about making equestrian activities accessible and inclusive. Lex got their start in eventing and discovered her love for hunt seat equitation when she joined the Sharkey Farm IEA Team in high school. Lex served on Youth Boards for the IEA and the Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program. Lex is now a freshman at Western Washington University and is a member of the school's Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association team.









Liam Miranda (he/they)

Research and Training Director, The Inclusion Playbook

Liam Miranda is a proud transgender researcher and former D1 student-athlete who is passionate about using data science to galvanize social change in sports. He currently co-leads programmatic development and implementation at The Inclusion Playbook to best equip athletes, teams, and sporting organizations with the tools needed to maximize the impact of their social justice work. Liam formerly held roles at the intersection of LGBTQ public health research and athletics at the Human Rights Campaign and Athlete Ally.







Kate Sharkey (she/her)

Trainer and Head Coach of Sharkey Farm and the Sharkey Farm IEA Team; IEA Zone 9 Administrator

Kate Sharkey has spent her life pursuing her passions of teaching and coaching. As an undergraduate at Alfred University, she was captain of her Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association team and earned her Master's in Teaching degree and National Board Certification. Kate spent 10 years teaching fifth grade full time in public schools while also establishing Sharkey Farm, her own farm and training business. Sharkey Farm is run as a co-op where all students participate in the care and wellbeing of the horses. In 2020, Kate turned to training full time, putting additional focus on the existing Sharkey Farm IEA Team, and commenced work for IEA as the Zone 9 Administrator. Sharkey Farm most recently won the 2022 Upper School Hunt Seat Team National Championship at IEA National Finals.

This conversation will be held in recognition of Pride Month, celebrated every June to honor LGBTQ+ history and raise awareness about achieving equal justice and opportunity for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States. While Pride Month has its origins in the U.S., it has become a global movement with nations around the world celebrating Pride and advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ people in their countries.

Can't make the live session? USEF subscribers and members will be able to access the conversation on demand in the Learning Center.