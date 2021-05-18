Register for US Equestrian’s DEI Community Conversation: An Introduction to LGBTQ+ and Becoming a Better Ally

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the next DEI Community Conversation, “An Introduction to LGBTQ+ and Becoming a Better Ally,” will be on Wednesday, June 30, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET via Zoom. Centered through the lens of diverse LGBTQ+ athletes and industry professionals, “An Introduction to LGBTQ+ and Becoming a Better Ally” will provide helpful information about LGBTQ+ experiences and explore how people can become strong allies to their fellow equestrians, friends, and family. Panelists include Ashland Johnson, Rebby Kern, and Chris Mosier.

This conversation will be held in recognition of Pride Month, celebrated every June to honor LGBTQ+ history and raise awareness about achieving equal justice and opportunity for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States. While Pride Month has its origins in the U.S., it has become a global movement with nations around the world celebrating Pride and advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ people in their countries.

The session is free to attend and open to all people. You do not need to be a USEF member to attend the live session.

Register Here

Can’t make the live session? USEF members will be able to access the conversation on demand in the Learning Center. Join US Equestrian for free by signing up for a fan membership here using promo code inclusion21.

Meet the Panelists

Courtesy of The Inclusion Playbook



Ashland Johnson (she/her) is an attorney, equity and inclusion strategist, and former Division I athlete. Johnson, Founder of The Inclusion Playbook, has over a decade of civil rights experience working with social justice communities, advising sports leaders, and serving in leadership roles in advocacy organizations. She has worked with major sports leagues and associations, including the NBA, NCAA, NFL, USOPC, and various national governing bodies to strengthen their social responsibility programming, policies, and platforms at the intersection of inclusion, race, gender, and the law. Learn more about Johnson by following The Inclusion Playbook on Facebook and Twitter.











Courtesy of Rebby Kern



Rebby Kern (they/them) is a nonbinary person of color working to create more inclusive climates for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults. Kern has worked for LGBTQ+ youth-focused organizations serving youth nationwide and locally in the Charlotte region. Kern is the Director of Education Policy at Equality North Carolina. They oversee the Rural Youth Empowerment Fellowship, creating platforms for youth organizing in rural areas to create change and progress for their communities. Kern is a statewide and nationally certified trainer for K-12 school staff and youth-serving professionals offering best practices and policy guidance to garner inclusive climates in schools for youth. Learn more about Kern on Twitter by following @rebbykern and @equalitync.











Courtesy of Chris Mosier





Chris Mosier (he/him) is an athlete, coach, and educator, and the founder of TransAthlete.com. In 2020, he became the first known transgender athlete to compete in the Olympic Trials in the gender they identify. Mosier is a two-time National Champion race walker after picking up the sport in early 2019. He is also a hall of fame triathlete, an All-American duathlete, and a six-time member of Team USA. Mosier is a thought-leader around the inclusion of transgender and LGBTQ+ people in sport and travels the country giving speeches, presentations, and workshops about his story and how to create more inclusive environments on and off the field. Learn more about Mosier by following him on Instagram and Twitter, and follow his advocacy work at TransAthlete.com.

About the DEI Community Conversations Series

US Equestrian’s DEI Community Conversations series will serve as a forum for raising awareness about the various experiences and issues affecting equestrians from under-represented or under-served communities. The series aims to lift traditionally marginalized voices from the equestrian community, and beyond, while building community across the broad network of horse sport enthusiasts. The series is an initiative of the DEI Action Plan’s comprehensive marketing plan strategy, one of 10 strategies to advance DEI in the sport over the next three to five years.

Follow US Equestrian

Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to stay up to date with equestrian news, competition highlights, and much more! Use #IAmUSEquestrian to share how you are challenging the perception of what it means to be an equestrian athlete.