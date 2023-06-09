Prize List and Date Reminders for 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Lexington, Ky. – The prize list for the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East is now available online. Click here to download the prize list (pdf).

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

This year’s competition will return to Traverse City Horse Shows at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg, Mich., and takes place June 28-July 1. The event kicks off with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory and Henry College on Wednesday, June 28. The three-phase Junior Hunter National Championships for 3’6” and 3’3” heights will run Thursday, June 29, through Saturday, July 1, in the Turtle Creek Casino International Ring and the Main Hunter Ring, respectively.

Qualifying Period

Horses qualify for the championships by winning a championship or reserve championship in a Premier (AA), National (A), or Regional (B) rated Junior Hunter section at a competition with a start date between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

A horse will also qualify if it is ranked in the top 10 on the USHJA Zone Horse of the Year Channel I or Channel II ranking list for any of the Junior Hunter sections of the appropriate height based on competitions with a start date between Dec. 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

Entries close on June 9, 2023.

See the full qualifying and other specifications here.

Travel and Lodging

Booking airfare and accommodations early is recommended as Traverse City is a popular summer vacation destination and the competition falls on the busy July 4th holiday weekend.

The Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East has partnered with several hotels in the Traverse City area to offer special horse show rates. Additionally, Delta Airlines is offering special discounts for travelers attending the competition.

See the full list of partner hotels and information on accessing the Delta discount rates here.

Visit the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships page on USEF.org for the most up-to-date information, including class specifications and standings. Questions? Contact Lauren Bazyk, National Breeds and Disciplines Program Manager, at [email protected].

About the Event

Established in 2001, the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet competitors from all over the country. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is held on each coast and is comprised of three phases: handy hunter, classic, and under saddle phase. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate winner.

The 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East will be livestreamed on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV and is free to watch live for all USEF fans, subscribers, and members. Click here to join!