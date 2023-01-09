Plans Announced for 2024 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2024 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW) will take place January 3-7, 2024, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival showgrounds in Wellington, Fla. Twenty athletes will be invited to participate, including up to two wild card spots.

Invitations have been extended to the following athletes:

The highest-placed U.S. individual medalists from the 2023 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the Young Rider, Junior, and U25 divisions

The highest-placed U.S. freestyle medalists from the 2023 NAYC in the Young Rider, Junior, and U25 divisions

Champion and Reserve Champion of the 2023 USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Gold and silver medalists from the 2023 USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division).

Gold and silver medalists from the 2023 USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 and under division)

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2023 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2023 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2023 USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2023 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

To apply for a wild card spot, fill out the application here. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on October 26, 2023.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

