Pandemic-Related Reminder and Thank You from US Equestrian CEO

Dear USEF Members,

As this very challenging year is winding to a close, we are looking optimistically ahead to the new competition year, a widely available vaccine and the effects of the pandemic beginning to subside.

We greatly appreciate the equestrian community’s efforts and commitment to keep the competition environment operating and as safe as possible. We congratulate and applaud each of you for remaining committed and adhering to the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan. Your efforts have helped the sport of equestrian stay open during this pandemic, and you have helped keep the number of positive cases at USEF competitions low. Most importantly, you have helped save lives. We also offer our heartfelt thanks to those who, after testing positive for the virus, chose to respect their fellow equestrians by properly notifying USEF and competition organizers of their test results. These actions helped keep you, your peers, and our entire community safer and have allowed our sport to continue operating.

Most of us are experiencing some level of pandemic fatigue. However, with new cases and hospitalizations rising in the United States and abroad, now is the time for all of us to double down and remain vigilant in our efforts to protect each other as our sport and USEF competitions continue to operate. Cooler weather has arrived and a greater portion of our day-to-day lives is taking place indoors. It is more critical now than ever before that each of us takes personal responsibility to protect the safety of all.

USEF acknowledges the many sacrifices our members have been forced to make and the hardships we have all had to endure. We also acknowledge the resilience, fortitude, and resolve our members have demonstrated to tackle the many challenges posed to them in 2020. The equestrian community is strong, and by continuing to work together for the common good, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger and more united than ever before.

I wish each of you, your families and your horses a healthy, happy, and safe holiday season.



Best regards,

William J. Moroney

Chief Executive Officer