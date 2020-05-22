Palm Beach Masters Announces Cancellation of Competition Series

Wellington, Fla. – The organizers of the Palm Beach Masters have announced they will no longer operate the Palm Beach Masters Series going forward due to ongoing and unforeseen lasting impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Palm Beach Masters Series has hosted the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Wellington since 2016 and has served as home to the U.S. leg of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Series since 2019.



“It was a great honor to host the Palm Beach Masters Series at Deeridge Farms in Wellington, Fla. From the beginning, my family was committed to producing a world-class event benefitting the most accomplished equestrians from across the globe. We are very proud of the series, which featured high-performance horse sport and a distinctive hospitality experience,” said Lou Jacobs, Founder of the Palm Beach Masters Series.



“We are of course very sorry that the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup – North American League and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup series qualifiers in Wellington will not go ahead and that the Organiser is no longer operating," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said. “Together with the whole world, we are dealing with an unprecedented situation, and we understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect, not just on the FEI Calendar, but also a substantial economic impact on the equestrian community as a whole.”



“We thank the Jacobs family and the Palm Beach Masters team for hosting the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA and Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Qualifiers at their beautiful Deeridge Farms over the past few years,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “We extend our continued appreciation to the FEI and to Longines for their ongoing support of equestrian sport at the highest levels.”



Please visit Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ and FEI World Cup™ Jumping North American League for more information on these FEI series.