Now Available: Selection Procedures for 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single, Four-in-Hand Horses; Selection Memo on 2024 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles

Lexington, Ky. – Selection procedures for the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses and for Four-in-Hand Horses are available on the driving section of USEF.org.

The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses is scheduled for September-October, 2024, in Le Pin au Haras, France. Exact dates of the Championship are to be determined.

The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses is scheduled for September 4-8, 2024, in Szilvasvarad, Hungary.

The Championship selection period for Single Horses and Four-in-Hand horses will begin on July 1, 2023 and will end on the close of applications on June 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Athletes may obtain a qualifying score prior to submitting an application for the Championship.

Additionally, a new memo on Anticipated Selection Methods for the 2024 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles is available on the para driving section of USEF.org. This preliminary information is provided to assist you with your competition planning and is subject to change.

The 2024 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles is scheduled to take place in 2024. The location and exact dates of the Championship are to be determined.

If you have any questions, please contact Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

