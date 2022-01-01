Notable Changes to Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies, Effective January 1, 2022

Dear USEF Members,

Thank you all for supporting USEF’s efforts to ensure a safe environment for all our athletes and participants. We all have an important role to play. To this end, we want to take a moment to inform you about changes to the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP) that go into effect January 1, 2022.

As a reminder, the MAAPP were developed to limit on-on-one interactions between minor athletes and adults as a strategy to minimize opportunities for grooming behaviors and abuse. As participants in equestrian sport, we are all bound by the MAAPP and are duty bound to report any violations.

The most notable change to the MAAPP is that the limits regarding one-on-one interactions between minor athletes and adults will now apply at both USEF sanctioned events AND for in-program contact that occurs outside of USEF sanctioned events such as practices, training sessions, clinics, pre/post-competition outings, travel, team building and celebrations.

Please take a moment to read the full revised MAAPP and the 2022 USEF Safe Sport Policy. The U.S. Center for SafeSport has also made free training available for parents, coaches, athletes and other stakeholder groups introducing the new elements for the 2022 MAAPP. Preregister for all two-hour trainings (times are Mountain) and check back monthly for more training dates.

As a reminder, members are required by law to report any allegations of child abuse, including child sexual abuse, to the authorities and then to the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Allegations of non-sexual abuse and MAAPP violations should be reported to USEF. Details about how to report allegations can be found here.

Thank you again for all you do to support all aspects of USEF Safe Sport program and the safety of all equestrians. If you have any questions about the program, or requirements, please contact Sarah Gilbert at [email protected].

Sincerely,

Thomas F.X. O’Mara, President

William J. Moroney, CEO