NEWSFLASH: The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Takes Silver in FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ of The Netherlands

Rotterdam, The Netherlands - The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team secured a second-place podium finish in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup of Rotterdam, finishing the competition on a team total of 39 points. The home Dutch team took first place on a total score of 25, while Sweden finished in third place on 39 points, with the tie-breaker favoring the U.S. Team, as they finished with a higher team result in the FEI Grand Prix.

The team was comprised of Katie Duerhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Paxton, a 2011 Westphalian gelding owned by Kylee Lourie; Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster van de Kampert, a 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by ACR Enterprises, Inc.; Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Valentine, her own 2010 Hanoverian mare; and Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Serenade MF, her own 2013 Hanoverian mare. The team was led by Chef d'Equipe George Williams.



More news and photos to come.