News Flash: NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Tops Podium in FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Wellington, Fla. – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team has won the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* hosted at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Saturday, February 29. The team, led by Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland, saw Andrew Kocher (Wellington, Fla.) aboard Squirt Gun, Lucas Porter (Wellington, Fla.) and C Hunter, Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas) and MTM Vivre Le Reve, and Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.) and Just a Gamble, secure the podium finish.



Ireland finished in second place, while Australia took third.

More news and photos to follow.



