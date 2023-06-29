NetJets U.S. Jumping Team Notches Fourth Place Finish in Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*

Aachen, Germany – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team finished fourth in the Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* under the lights in the Main Stadium at CHIO Aachen in front of an electric crowd packing the stands. The team jumped to a final total of 12 faults over two rounds, with Switzerland earning the win on four faults, Great Britain taking second place on eight, and Belgium taking third on eight faults. The team was led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



“We always aim for the podium, and we just missed it here, but these are eight of the top teams in the world and I think overall we were quite encouraged. McLain’s double clear was a masterpiece, and for Natalie, it was a great performance for her as well. This is the big stage and on a Thursday night in Aachen, there’s never an empty seat in the house,” said Ridland. “It’s something you live for in this sport, and it’s great to see Devin and Eddie Blue back here for the team too. They jumped very well and good to see them jumping these big classes again. Laura’s horse was very on edge with the atmosphere, and she really tried to manage it the best she could, but overall it’s a good experience that will make him an even better horse in the future. Overall, we’re feeling good about where we are as a group looking ahead to the fall.”

McLain Ward & Callas

US Equestrian