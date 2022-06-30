NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Finishes Sixth in Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*

Aachen, Germany - The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team finished sixth in the Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup of Aachen CSIO5* on a final team total of 27 faults. The team featured Lillie Keenan and Argan de Beliard, Chloe Reid and Souper Shuttle, Adrienne Sternlicht and Cristalline, and was anchored by McLain Ward and Kasper van het Hellehof. The team led by Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland.

Lillie Keenan & Argan de Beliard

Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Argan de Beliard were the first combination to test the Frank Rothenberger (GER)-designed track set to the maximum specifications. The course featured 14 jumping efforts and was set tight to the time allowed of 80 seconds. Keenan and Argan de Beliard, a 2010 Selle Français gelding owned by Chansonette Farm LLC, added just four faults in their first tour around the track for the team. Keenan was followed by Reid (Ocala, Fla.) and Souper Shuttle, a 2011 Hanoverian mare owned by Live Oak Plantation LLC, who dropped two rails for a total of eight faults with two combinations left to go in the team order.



The third combination to contest the course was Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.) aboard Cristalline, a 2008 Barvarian Warmblood mare owned by Starlight Farms LLC. The pair dropped an unfortunate back rail and crossed through the timers just over the time allowed for a total of five faults. Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) rode Kasper van het Hellehof, a 2010 Belgian Warmblood stallion owned by The Kasper Group LLC, in the pair’s first Nations Cup debut and executed the round with precision but dropped the first and last of the triple combination to add a late eight faults in the round to move the team forward on 17 faults.



Keenan rose to the occasion in the second round and delivered the only clear of the night for the U.S. with Argan de Beliard to improve on their initial score. Reid and Souper Shuttle dropped two rails for eight faults, while Sternlicht and Cristalline also added eight in the second round. Ward and Kasper van het Hellehof produced a strong effort in their return to the ring, adding just two-time faults to their second trip. The team completed the second round on a total of ten combined faults to finish on a final score of 27.



Jumping competition will continue tomorrow with the VBR Prize beginning at 11:15 a.m. and RWE Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia at 1:00 p.m. GMT+2.



