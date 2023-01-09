Morgan Peer Wins 2023 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final

Kansas City, Mo. – Six talented equitation athletes trotted into Kansas City’s Hale Arena on Friday for the 2023 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final. After the rail work and individual patterns were complete, Morgan Peer (Clive, Iowa) was announced as the winner.

Morgan Peer and My Mikimoto. ©Howard Schatzberg Photo

For both the USEF Medal and the UPHA Adult Challenge Cup National Final earlier in the week at the American Royal, Peer catch rode My Mikimoto, a 2010 American Saddlebred mare owned by Edward and Helaine Benjamin. The pair turned out to be an equitation dream team, securing two wins in their two classes together.

“It was such a fun class,” Peer said of the USEF Medal Final. “I’ve only ridden the horse twice, and the other time was in the UPHA Final. Both classes were just amazing. My Mikimoto is from Cascade Stables; Barbe (Smith) and Scooter (Scheurich) train her. She is one that is a little tough in the bridle, but she is so perfect for patterns, and it was so much fun showing her.”

All entries in the class completed a pattern that tested their skills through gait transitions and precise circles and pivots off the rail.

“The pattern was really good,” said Peer. “It was a simple one, but the simple ones are always the toughest ones to ride, because you think it’s going to be easy, and then it turns out you get something wrong or it tests you mentally.”

Peer competed in equitation from the time she was 10 years old through aging out at the end of last season. She says competing in the sport as an adult has been a different experience.

“Showing in 17-and-under equitation can be so nerve-wracking. Adult equitation is just so much fun,” she said. “You can just really go out there and show off who you are, and it’s a lot less stress. Everyone in there has already done it. We’ve been there.”

Kylie Anderson (Mound, Minn.) earned the reserve champion title and the silver medal riding So It Is Stan, her own 2014 American Saddlebred gelding. Dr. Morgan Wolin (Chicago, Ill.) took home the bronze medal with her ride on her own 2009 American Saddlebred gelding, Zwee.

US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the live stream of the 2023 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Not a member? Join now.

