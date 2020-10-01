Search
Misdee Wrigley Miller to Represent U.S. at 2020 FEI Driving World Championships Four-in-Hand

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Oct 1, 2020, 4:39 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the horses-and-athlete combination who will compete at the 2020 FEI Driving World Championships Four-in-Hand, hosted in Valkenswaard, Netherlands from October 7-11, 2020.

Misdee Wrigley Miller



Misdee Wrigley Miller (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) will represent the United States with her team of Corelone B, a 13-year-old KWPN gelding, Doorman, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding, Alonso, an 11-year-old KWPN gelding, Zindgraaf, a 16-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding, and Daan 8, a 12-year-old KWPN gelding. Misdee Wrigley Miller was a member of the U.S. gold medal-winning Team at the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018.
 

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.