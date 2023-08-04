Meet the Horses of the 2023 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses

Three rising dressage stars are representing the U.S. this week in Ermelo, Netherlands, at the 2023 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses (WBC). Get to know more about these up-and-coming equine athletes with insights from their owners and trainers.

Vianne and Hope Beerling. ©SusanJStickle.com

Vianne (Kastel’s Vitalis x Raureif)

2016 Hanoverian mare

Owner: NorCodia USA

Rider: Hope Beerling (Califon, N.J.)

Vianne is the product of Catherine Haddad Staller’s decorated breeding program and will compete in the 7-year-old division at this year’s WBC.

“Vianne is a fourth-generation product of my breeding,” said Haddad. “She is the granddaughter of the first foal I ever produced in Germany. She’s bred for rideability and big movement. All of the horses from this bloodline have incredible temperaments.”

Hope Beerling is Haddad Staller’s assistant trainer and has been part of Vianne’s story from her very first rides.

“We’ve been a partnership, and I’ve done all the training on the horse with Catherine’s help and guidance,” said Beerling. “We took her to the [U.S. Dressage] Festival of Champions when she was 5, and she was reserve champion there with a final score of 9.2 Since then, we’ve trained really hard and set the goal of coming to Ermelo to compete in the 7-year-old division.

“The real highlight of our test would be our trot tour as she’s so powerful yet so collectable,” said Beerling. “I think what makes the connection between us so special is that we have always been in a consistent training program and we have a very strong bond. Ever since I decided I wanted to be a professional, I had the dream of competing at a WBC. It means the world to me, and I am extremely grateful to NorCodia and Catherine for making this possible and helping me achieve my goals. I’m so excited to be riding this mare in that arena!”

MSJ for VIPs and Rebecca Rigdon. ©SusanJStickle.com

MSJ for VIPs (Foundation 2 x Mount St. John VIP)

2017 Oldenburg gelding

Owner: Lauren Fisher

Rider: Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.)

MSJ for VIPs, known at home as “Vip,” has been with his rider, Rebecca Rigdon, since he was a 4-year-old.

“Vip has exceptional breeding with the potential to be an international grand prix horse,” said Rigdon. “Both his sire, Foundation, and his dam’s sire, Vivaldi, were very successful international grand prix horses and producers of grand prix horses. His mother, Mount St. John VIP, is also competing at grand prix with Emma Blundell [of Great Britain].

“We found this lovely horse with Helgstrand in Wellington under Ulf Moller as a 4-year-old,” said Rigdon. “From the first ride, I knew he was meant to be my horse. Lauren [Fisher] and I were thrilled that it worked out. He had never been to a show before and was quite green for his age, but the potential was apparent. He went on to compete at Festival of Champions as a 5-year-old with very good success considering that it was his third show in his life!

“It means the world to Lauren and I [to be at WBC],” Rigdon added. “This horse should be here at Ermelo. I’ve dreamed of being here for 45 years! I’ve been invited in the past, but it was not the right time, so to have the right horse at the right time brings us so much joy. We’re beyond thrilled to represent our country and showcase this lovely prospect for the future.”

Candoit's Fabuleux Coeur and Adam Steffens. ©Q2 Photography

Candoit’s Fabuleux Coeur (Furst Jazz x Levantina)

2017 Oldenburg stallion

Owner: Candoit Stables

Rider: Adam Steffens (Wellington, Fla.)

Owner Wendy Petik of Candoit Stables and rider Adam Steffens found Candoit’s Fabuleux Coeur in Germany in the summer of 2022 with the goal of bringing him to the WBC. The stallion will be competing in the 6-year-old division with Steffens.

“He is by Furst Jazz out of a Sandro Hit mare line,” said Steffens. “I think he’s a typical Furst Jazz with a flashy front leg, great walk, and an extremely good character and rideability. I think the Sandro Hit comes out in his conformation, hind leg, and his beauty.

“We purchased him in June of last year but left him in Europe until October to continue doing shows with his previous rider at Hof Kasselmann,” said Steffens. “We began our journey together in November of 2022, so we are a new partnership. WBC will be my fourth competition on him. This is my first major competition and my first time representing the USA in sport, so achieving childhood milestones is a huge deal for me. We’re just grateful to have made it here and will enjoy the rides going forward.”

Watch Adam Steffens share some of his favorite quirks about Candoit's Fabuleux Coeur.

