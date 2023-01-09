Marathon Phase Concludes at the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for Intermediate Divisions

Sarah Reitz and Fferm Gwenffrwd Onyx Star. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Mill Spring, N.C. – Sunny skies and mild temperatures greeted competitors at the Tryon Fall CDE on marathon day as the national champion contenders in the intermediate divisions completed their second phase of competition. The marathon course at the Tryon International Equestrian Center’s iconic White Oak Course offered plenty of inviting but challenging questions on the six-obstacle intermediate course.

Louise Fox and Hidden Hollow William, her own 2009 Miniature Horse gelding, had the top finish in the Intermediate Single VSE division, sweeping the obstacles to maintain their lead.

In the Intermediate Single Pony division, USEF Driving Developing Athlete Sarah Reitz and her 2007 Welsh Pony gelding, Fferm Gwenffrwd Onyx Star, maintained their overall lead with a clean sweep of the obstacles.

Ryley Miller moved up in the Intermediate Single Horse division with Mary Baldwin’s 2007 Dutch Harness Horse gelding, Sunrise’s Commander. The pair was second after dressage but won five of the six obstacles on the marathon course to take over the lead.

Jennifer Johnson, another member of the USEF Developing Athlete program, and her matched set of Andalusian mares—JC Espirital and JC Plumona—completed a successful marathon phase to continue their journey to a national championship in the uncontested Intermediate Pair Horse division.

The Tryon Fall CDE and USEF Combined Driving National Championship for intermediate divisions will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 24, with the cones phase held in the International Ring at the Tryon International Equestrian Festival.

