Laura Kraut & Haley Take First Podium Finish for NetJets® U.S. Jumping at 2023 CHIO Aachen

Aachen, Germany – Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Haley wowed in their opening class of the week, earning a second-place finish in the Prize of Handwerk CSIO5* after finishing the faults-converted format in 59.53 seconds. The pair held the lead for majority of the class, and ultimately were just nudged out of the top podium position by Marc Dilasser (FRA) aboard E2K Abricot Ennemmelle, who finished just a tenth of a second faster.



Haley has been a mainstay in Kraut’s string for several years and the 2012 KWPN mare owned by Cherry Knoll Farm, Inc., made quick work of the day’s first track in the main stadium at Aachen. As one of Kraut’s three mounts this week, the pair’s strong start to the weeklong competition came as a strong welcome for the U.S. Team looking at the competition ahead.

Laura Kraut & Haley

US Equestrian

Combinations of the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team took their first turn under the lights in the main stadium at CHIO Aachen to contest the first major class of the week – the Turkish Airlines - Prize of Europe CSIO5*. Set at 1.60m and designed by Frank Rothenberger (GER), the class saw 54 entries, with eight moving forward to the jump-off.



Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.) piloted Chance Ste Hermelle, a 2008 Belgian Sport Horse mare, owned by Marigold Sport Horses, LLC, to 28th place, after completing the track with just one rail in the final line and adding a single time fault for their debut in the stadium. Following just behind Dean was teammate Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dorado 212, a 2013 Oldenburg gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm, who finished in 29th, adding four faults and two time faults to their overall finish. Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, N.V.) and Antidote de Mars, a 2010 Selle Français stallion owned by Bridgeside Farms LLC finished 33rd with eight total faults.



Unfortunately, Contagious, a 2009 Deutches Sportferd gelding owned by Beechwood Stables, LLC, sustained a minor injury and will not be competing for the remainder of the week.



