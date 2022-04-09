Kimberly Palmer Takes Third Place in FEI Vaulting World Cup Final With Teammate Kalyn Noah Finishing in Seventh

Leipzig, Germany – Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) secured a podium finish in the 2022 FEI Vaulting World Cup Women’s Individual Final, earning a total score of 8.009. Manon Moutinho (FRA) took top honors with a final score of 8.431, while Jannika Derks (GER) earned second place on an 8.257. Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.) finished in seventh place overall with a two-round score of 5.911.

Kimberly Palmer and Rosenstolz 99

Palmer vaulted aboard Rosenstolz 99, a 2007 Rhinelander gelding owned by Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D., who was lunged by Laura Carnabuci (ITA). In the Freestyle Test, Palmer scored a 8.373, which was averaged with her score of 7.644 from yesterday’s Technical Test to produce her final two-round total.



"This freestyle is all new - the routine, the suit, so I really wanted to show off what I've been working on. I am so honored to be here and it was a really cool step for me. I feel like I'm at the top now and am just getting my name out there and showing the world and the judges what I can do," said Palmer.



Noah, who was aboard Corocoro 2, a 2005 Deutches Sportpferd gelding, was lunged by his owner Gundrun Lenz (GER), and the pair debuted a new freestyle routine, which earned them a 7.090 in the Freestyle Test.



Results



