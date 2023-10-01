Kiley Hamilton Wins 2023 USEF National Youth Sportsman’s Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Kiley Hamilton (Linden, Calif.) has been named the 2023 USEF National Youth Sportsman’s Award winner. Hamilton is a competitive Western dressage rider, an active member of the Linden High School FFA Horse Judging Team, and an aspiring equine veterinarian. She was nominated for this award by the Western Dressage Association of America.

Kiley Hamilton. ©Faith Osborn

Hamilton trains and competes in Western dressage with LLH Smart Lisa Lena, a 2010 Quarter Horse mare owned by Ann Marie Moznett-Avansino, and this year made her successful debut at the WDAA World Championship Show. Additionally, she has apprenticed with an equine veterinarian and expanded her working knowledge of horse management by working at 7M Ranch, a reining, ranch riding, and Western pleasure training and boarding facility under the guidance of trainer Jason Richards.

“While Kiley has been one of my highest achieving students academically and one of our most active members in our FFA chapter, her involvement outside of Linden High School is much wider,” wrote Jana Colombini, Hamilton’s agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor. “Kiley manages an impressive grade point average while dedicating all her free time to the equine industry. Kiley can be found putting on riding clinics, training horses, competing, and cleaning stalls. She works very hard to train and compete at high levels while still finding time to give back to young people who are learning to ride for the first time. Kiley dreams of pursuing a career as an equine veterinarian. As her high school veterinary science teacher, I can attest that Kiley is already demonstrating the demeanor, handling abilities, and techniques that it takes to accomplish that career.”

Genevieve Rohner. ©Deborah Hickey Photography

Genevieve Rohner (Park City, Utah), nominated by the U.S. Para-Equestrian Association, was awarded the reserve 2023 USEF National Youth Sportsman's Award winner. Rohner is an aspiring Paralympian who was first named to the USEF Para Dressage Emerging Athletes List in 2020 at just 12 years old. She represented the U.S. for the first time as part of a CPEDI3* team in 2022. At age 14, her first year of FEI eligibility, she became the youngest classified para dressage athlete in the world. She earned her USEF Interscholastic Athlete Letter each year from 2018-2022. She gives back to the equestrian community as a volunteer at Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship.

"Genevieve has chosen to spend countless hours volunteering at the therapy center where she began riding at age four, exercising horses, helping out with therapy rides and any other way she can be useful," wrote Mandy Pomeroy, an English teacher at Ecker Middle School. "She has chosen this because it’s her true passion. There’s nowhere else she’d rather spend her time."

The other finalists for the 2023 Youth Sportsman’s Award nominated by US Equestrian National Affiliate Organizations are listed below in alphabetical order.

Lizzie Brennan (McDonald, Tenn.) – United States Eventing Association

Lizzie Brennan is an eventing athlete who has competed as a young rider in USEA Area III as well as on her Interscholastic Eventing Team. She is active in her church and has earned MVP Awards as a member of her volleyball team. Her future career goals are to study equine biomechanics and behaviors and ultimately work as an equine bodyworker and chiropractor.

Mikayla Clement (Eustis, Fla.) – Arabian Horse Association

Mikayla Clement is actively involved in promoting equestrian activities and Arabian horses at her family’s farm, which is an AHA Discovery Farm and hosts 4-H activities, clinics, and other youth-centered programming. She plans to pursue a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and eventually own and operate her own equine and large animal veterinary practice.

Leah Jomp (Kemersville, N.C.) – American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association

Leah Jomp has demonstrated her devotion to American Saddlebreds as a volunteer, youth club leader, camp counselor, and riding instructor at Success in Saddles. Outside of horses, her activities include singing in the North Carolina Leadership Academy Choir and volunteering for Our Table at Pleasant Union United Methodist Church.

Bridget Kelly (Roswell, N.M.) – American Connemara Pony Society

Bridget Kelly is a U.S. Pony Club C-2 Horse Management and Dressage member in addition to serving as a junior member and ambassador for the American Connemara Pony Society. In 2022, she was the USEA Area X Junior Amateur of the Year and Beginner Novice High Point Champion as well as the Beginner Novice Junior National Champion at the 2022 American Eventing Championships. Her long-term goal is to become a professional dressage trainer and rider and to compete at the international level.

Ilaria Luna (Washington, D.C.) – Equestrian Vaulting USA

Ilaria Luna got her start in the sport of vaulting in 2016 when she joined Great Falls Vaulters. For the past two years, she has served as an assistant coach, mentor, and role model to the newer vaulters in the program. She has participated in vaulting demonstrations for community events and fundraisers for a local therapeutic riding program and has written articles in both English and Italian for the international magazine The Vaulting Review.

Cassidy Moore (Issaquah, Wash.) – American Morgan Horse Association

Cassidy Moore is a versatile rider who competes in hunter pleasure, hunt seat equitation, and dressage. In addition to riding and showing her Morgan gelding, she is active in the Morgan community as the Director of Marketing for the AMHA Youth Council and as a competitor in the AMHA Youth of the Year contest. She is her high school’s Senior Class President and looks forward to pursuing a career in event planning and assisting in horse show management in the future.

Ryder Mosqueda (Hemet, Calif.) – United States Dressage Federation

Ryder Mosqueda got an early start in the sport of dressage, first competing at age 5 at intro level on his pony. He is a member of Whitebrook Farm Pony Club and, in 2023, successfully achieved his goal of competing in the FEI Children division at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. He is active in his middle school’s Associated Student Body leadership, plays baseball, and is a member of his middle school band.

Lauren Smith (Ardmore, Okla.) – Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America

Lauren Smith is a hands-on horse owner, providing daily care for her ponies in addition to maintaining a course load of honors and AP classes alongside college coursework, and running her own horse treat company, The Crunchy Cookie Co. She volunteers with numerous organizations, including the Food and Resource Center and local animal shelter and is active with her tribe, the Chickasaw Nation. Her future goals include pursuing a degree in Architectural Engineering and continuing to raise and train Welsh Ponies.

Darien Walker (Johnson, Iowa) – American Hackney Horse Society

Darien Walker has grown up around horses and ponies as the son of horse trainers and assists in grooming and prepping client horses for the show ring. As an exhibitor, he competes in all Hackney divisions and has assisted with American Hackney Horse Society youth activities. Outside of the barn, he is a multi-sport athlete and earned his varsity letter in track and field as a freshman.

Vivienne Zakrzewski (Setauket, N.Y.) – United States Hunter Jumper Association

Vivienne Zakrzewski has successfully competed in the Large Children’s Pony Hunters as well as participating in her middle school’s IEA Riding Team. She has volunteered in fundraising and assisting in horse management for Special Olympics equestrian competitions and volunteers with the therapeutic riding program at Pal-O-Mine.